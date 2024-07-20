Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 34,373 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,515,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

CORZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 12,762,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,027,861. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

