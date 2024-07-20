Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance
WAB traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.19. 1,185,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,476 shares of company stock worth $7,689,609. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.