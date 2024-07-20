Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 547 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $14,919,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $4,689,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.62. 2,087,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.