Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 48 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.50.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $567.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $575.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.53. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

