Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.3 %

United Rentals stock traded down $9.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $719.14. 493,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $660.15 and a 200 day moving average of $655.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $759.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

