Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,371,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.19. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $4,103,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

