Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

CASY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.65. 179,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

