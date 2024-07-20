DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.60.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24, a PEG ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after buying an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

