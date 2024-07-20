Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $454.10 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

