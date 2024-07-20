Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.04

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.04 and last traded at $108.04, with a volume of 1471310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.82.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

