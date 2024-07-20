Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Brighton Jones LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,570,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $50,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 972,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.