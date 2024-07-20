Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Holdings Boosted by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

