Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading Down 0.8%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.
Diageo Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
