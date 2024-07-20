dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $6,389.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00110195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011899 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,689,870 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99742256 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,915.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

