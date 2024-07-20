Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $176.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $170.92. The stock has a market cap of $396.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,850,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

