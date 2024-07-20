Desjardins Reiterates “C$8.25” Price Target for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIA
Champion Iron Price Performance
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.6653386 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.