Desjardins Reiterates “C$8.25” Price Target for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$4.57 and a 1 year high of C$7.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.6653386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

