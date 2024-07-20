Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.64% of Delta Apparel worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

