Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,451. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $94.88.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

