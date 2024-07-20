Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 223,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

