Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,345 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,062.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

RSP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.37. 5,680,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.99. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $172.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

