Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,613 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. 375,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,301. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

