Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMOM. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,152,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377,171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,377. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $924.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

