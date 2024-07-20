Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 537.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,745 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $125.79. 6,932,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,814. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

