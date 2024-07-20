Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DK. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

DK stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. Delek US has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.65%.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $71,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Delek US by 627,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

