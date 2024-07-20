Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Down 7.5%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 5,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 133,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$46.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

