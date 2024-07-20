DeepMarkit (OTC:MKTDF) Trading Down 23%

DeepMarkit Corp. (OTC:MKTDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 1,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

