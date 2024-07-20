Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $320,200.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DAWN opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159,341 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

