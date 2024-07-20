Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.21.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.97, a P/E/G ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.