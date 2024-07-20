Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Daktronics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,339 shares of company stock valued at $610,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

About Daktronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

