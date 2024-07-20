D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $516,530,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 407,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 405,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.12.

DHI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $177.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

