CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stake Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,869 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CVRx were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVRx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 198,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 10.87. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.