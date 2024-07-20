CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stake Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,869 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CVRx were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
CVRx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 198,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 10.87. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $33.13.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
