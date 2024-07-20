CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.35.

CVR Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVI opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.54. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. CVR Energy’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,020,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,379,000 after acquiring an additional 85,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVR Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

