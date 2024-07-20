Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $994,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,961 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 375.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Centene by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,395,000 after buying an additional 648,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.24. 3,541,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

