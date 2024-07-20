Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $703,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,383. The company has a market capitalization of $457.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $497.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

