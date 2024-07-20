Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $404,008,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,277 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,195,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,373,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. 835,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.