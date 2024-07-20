Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,700 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 1,532,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $77.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

