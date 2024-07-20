Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 3,750 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 537.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS CBOE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

