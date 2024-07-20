Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 4.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Brookfield by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

