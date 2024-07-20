Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

AIT traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $203.78. 410,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.38 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

