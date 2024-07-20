CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 252,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

