Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Shares Down 1.9%

Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$12.15. Approximately 1,388,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,065,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.15.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.
