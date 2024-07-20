Cronos (CRO) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $7.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00042164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.