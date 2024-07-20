Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.51 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $6.35 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00042719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

