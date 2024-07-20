Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $6.54 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $89.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.54 or 0.00009732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00042692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

