Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.77

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 224913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $337.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

