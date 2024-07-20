Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $15.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 149,947 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

CRSR opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

