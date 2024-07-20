Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $115.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $139,246,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.