CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
COMM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,995. The company has a market capitalization of $356.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
