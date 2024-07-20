CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,995. The company has a market capitalization of $356.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

About CommScope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CommScope by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

