Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $63.23. 1,085,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,550. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

