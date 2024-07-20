Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.
Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $63.23. 1,085,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,550. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.
Insider Activity
In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
