Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.4% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.28. The stock had a trading volume of 487,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,591. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.42. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

